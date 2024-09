Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has named a former deputy chief of the Presidential Security Service(PSS) as its new chief.Presidential chief of staff Chung Jin Suk announced on Monday that Park Jong-joon, who is also a former deputy chief of the National Police Agency, had been appointed the new chief of the PSS.Park will succeed Kim Yong-hyun, who left to take over as defense minister.Pledging to do his best to ensure flawless security for the president, Park noted how important the role is to national security.Park served as deputy PSS chief under the Park Geun-hye government between June 2013 and October 2015.