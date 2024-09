Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol reportedly had an unscheduled dinner meeting with lawmakers from the ruling People Power Party(PPP) on Sunday.According to officials from the ruling bloc on Monday, Yoon invited the lawmakers to his residence in Seoul the previous day, ahead of the Chuseok holiday.Yoon and the lawmakers reportedly discussed health care reform and conflicts between the government and the medical community over the increase in the medical school admissions quota.Rep. Yoon Sang-hyun and PPP supreme council members Ihn Yo-han and Kim Meen-geon are said to have attended the dinner.President Yoon reportedly called on the government and the ruling party to actively address issues that affect quality of life.