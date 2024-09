Photo : YONHAP News

Universities have begun accepting applications for early admission for the 2025 academic year, in effect finalizing the higher medical school admissions quota.Schools across the nation are expected to accept applications for at least three days this week between Monday and Friday, opening up 271-thousand-481 seats or 79-point-six percent of the total.Thirty-nine medical schools nationwide are set to select three-thousand-118 students for the 2025 year, and they will comprise 67-point-six percent of all first-year medical students.For the current academic year, the total number of first-year medical students was three-thousand-113.