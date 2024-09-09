Menu Content

Rival Parties to Call on Medical Community to Join 4-Way Dialogue

Written: 2024-09-09 13:56:42Updated: 2024-09-09 16:43:22

Rival Parties to Call on Medical Community to Join 4-Way Dialogue

Photo : YONHAP News

Rival political parties have resolved to call on the medical community to participate in a four-way dialogue that also involves the government, to resolve disputes surrounding medical school admissions and other health care issues.

The floor leaders of the ruling People Power Party and the main opposition Democratic Party reached the agreement Monday during a meeting presided over by National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik.

Ruling party floor leader Choo Kyung-ho stressed that the medical community’s participation is of paramount importance.

Urging the government to put forth a persuasive proposal, main opposition party floor leader Park Chan-dae said his party intends to focus on resolving the matter before and after the upcoming Chuseok holiday.

The government and the medical community remain at odds over the recent increase in the medical school admissions quota, with doctors insisting on a return to the current quota for the 2025 academic year.

The government says such changes are not possible as procedures for college entrance are already underway.
