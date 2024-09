Photo : YONHAP News

Household electricity bills for the month of August are set to rise by an average 13 percent following a record-breaking heat wave.According to the Korea Electric Power Corporation(KEPCO) on Monday, an average household used an additional 363 kilowatts per hour last month, up nine percent compared to a year earlier.This means that an average household will likely pay 63-thousand-610 won, or around 47 U.S. dollars, which is seven-thousand-520 won, or 13 percent more than last year.The fee hike is higher than the increase in power usage due to progressive taxation applied to household electricity.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA), there were 16 days of heat wave in August, the second highest on record since compilation of related data began in 1973.