Photo : YONHAP News

Police are investigating 101 cases of sex crimes involving deepfake technology in Seoul alone.Meeting with local reporters on Monday, Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency chief Kim Bong-sik said as of last Friday a 41-member task force was probing 101 cases, specifying 52 suspects, 75 percent of whom are teenagers.As for an abetting investigation into messaging app Telegram, which has been used to circulate the illegal deepfake contents, police intend to press charges against Telegram founder Pavel Durov and seek international coordination once detailed charges and criminal facts are specified.The Seoul police chief said ways of international coordination include issuance of warrant, placement on the Interpol's wanted list and collaborating with law enforcement in France.French authorities apprehended Durov last month on charges of aiding, abetting and conspiring in online sex crimes and drug distribution.