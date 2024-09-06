Menu Content

Science

Int'l Gov't-Civilian Meeting on Setting Rules for AI Military Use Opens in Seoul

Written: 2024-09-09 14:57:18Updated: 2024-09-09 15:47:40

Photo : YONHAP News

An international high-level government-civilian meeting opened in Seoul on Monday for discussions on the principles and regulations for artificial intelligence(AI) application in the military.

According to Seoul's foreign and defense ministries, this is the Second Summit on Responsible AI in the Military Domain(REAIM), following the inaugural meeting held in the Netherlands last year.

In his opening speech, Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul said it is imperative to set the norms and governance for responsible AI use to ensure international peace and security and to preserve human dignity.

Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun referred to AI as a "double-edged sword," which helps enhance military operational capability, but can cause damage from misuse, calling for a balanced understanding of responsible AI use and international cooperation.

An official at Seoul's foreign ministry said efforts will be made to expand discussion on the outcome of the two-day summit at the United Nations, including a document set to suggest a minimum "guardrail" for AI military application and a principle for responsible utilization.
