Photo : YONHAP News

A subcommittee under the National Assembly's Legislation and Judiciary Committee approved two special counsel bills on Monday.The two bills, one to look at allegations against first lady Kim Keon Hee and the other concerning the 2023 death of Marine Corporal Chae Su-geun, received unilateral support from the main opposition Democratic Party.The ruling People Power Party boycotted the vote.Subcommittee chair and Democratic Party lawmaker Kim Seung-won said the bill dealing with the first lady’s case covers eight allegations, including manipulation of stock prices and improperly accepting a luxury handbag.The bill concerning Marine Corporal Chae stipulates that the chief justice of the Supreme Court must recommend four special counsel candidates, of whom the rival parties must narrow it down to two and the President must appoint one.