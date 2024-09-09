Top Office Slams DP for Re-introducing Previously Scrapped Special Counsel Bills

Photo : KBS News

The presidential office on Monday slammed the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) for re-introducing special counsel bills concerning allegations against first lady Kim Keon-hee and a military report on the 2023 death of a marine.An official from the top office met with reporters and said the public will be "tired" of the main opposition's continuous push to pass bills that have been previously scrapped.The official added that the latest special counsel bill concerning alleged interference in the investigation of the marine's death marks the fourth of its kind, explaining that police investigation and parliamentary hearings have revealed no evidence of external pressure.In regards to allegations of stock manipulation by the first lady, the official said a related investigation was conducted for two years during the previous Moon Jae-in administration, leading to no indictments.The comments come as the DP unilaterally approved the bills at a subcommittee under the National Assembly's Legislation and Judiciary Committee earlier in the day.