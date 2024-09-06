Czech Foreign Minister: Yoon's Visit to Prague Will Kick-start New Chapter in Bilateral Relations

Photo : YONHAP News

Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky said Monday that President Yoon Suk Yeol's upcoming visit to the Czech Republic will open a new chapter in bilateral relations between Seoul and Prague.The comments from the Czech top diplomat came as he met with Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul in Seoul earlier on the day, where he praised the growing bilateral relationship between the two countries.Lipavsky emphasized that the Czech Republic offers an attractive business environment for Korean companies to invest in, noting that South Korea is currently the fourth largest foreign investor in the eastern European nation.The top envoy also said that the selection of a Korean company as the preferred bidder for the construction of a new nuclear power plant in the Czech Republic was a "landmark moment" in bilateral relations, adding that it showed the trust and confidence the country has in South Korea as a partner.In response, Minister Cho said such cooperation is nothing short of a groundbreaking development in Seoul-Prague relations, adding that comprehensive cooperation projects are also being prepared in various fields, including trade and investment, advanced industries, science and technology, energy and culture.