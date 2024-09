Photo : YONHAP News

The government began on Monday sequentially dispatching two-hundred-35 military doctors to hospitals suffering glitches in emergency room(ER) operations.The health ministry’s move comes after deploying 15 military doctors last Wednesday.The ministry on Monday first sent some 150 military doctors to hospitals in line with the degree of necessity and plans to dispatch the remainder of doctors successively before the end of the week.Initially, the government had planned to send the two-hundred-35 doctors by Monday to hospitals with limited ER services but decided later to adjust the speed of the dispatch effort.The government’s deployment of 15 military doctors last week sparked controversy after some of the doctors were found to have refused to provide ER care, citing lack of experience.