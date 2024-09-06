Object Presumed to be Detonator Attached to N. Korean Balloon Found at Factory Fire Site

Photo : YONHAP News

Fire authorities have launched an investigation after an object that appears to be a detonator attached to North Korea’s trash balloons was found at the site of a factory fire near Gimpo International Airport in Seoul.According to the Gimpo Fire Station, the said object and what appear to be remnants of paper were found on the roof of a single-story auto parts manufacturing factory in Gimpo at around 10:30 a.m. Monday.The factory, located some two to three kilometers from Gimpo International Airport, had suffered a fire incident last Thursday at around 3:20 a.m.No casualties were reported from the blaze, which was put out after an hour and 17 minutes, but the factory claims it suffered between one-hundred million won or around 72 thousand dollars and two-hundred million won in damages.The discovery of the said object came as authorities were removing debris from the fire on the roof. Another object, also likely to be a detonator, was found by factory workers later in the day during the process of clearing away debris.According to the workers, they used a fire extinguisher to put out flames after the newly-found object started burning.Fire authorities have collected the two objects and will determine whether they are remnants of North Korean balloons after consultations with military authorities and related agencies.