Object Presumed to be Detonator Attached to N. Korean Balloon Found at Factory Fire Site

Fire authorities have launched an investigation after an object that appears to be a detonator attached to North Korea’s trash balloons was found at the site of a factory fire near Gimpo International Airport in Seoul.
According to the Gimpo Fire Station, the said object and what appear to be remnants of paper were found on the roof of a single-story auto parts manufacturing factory in Gimpo at around 10:30 a.m. Monday.
The factory, located some two to three kilometers from Gimpo International Airport, had suffered a fire incident last Thursday at around 3:20 a.m.
No casualties were reported from the blaze, which was put out after an hour and 17 minutes, but the factory claims it suffered between one-hundred million won or around 72 thousand dollars and two-hundred million won in damages.
The discovery of the said object came as authorities were removing debris from the fire on the roof. Another object, also likely to be a detonator, was found by factory workers later in the day during the process of clearing away debris.
According to the workers, they used a fire extinguisher to put out flames after the newly-found object started burning.
Fire authorities have collected the two objects and will determine whether they are remnants of North Korean balloons after consultations with military authorities and related agencies.