Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul will extend the operation of subways and intra-city buses to two a.m. on Chuseok next Tuesday and the following day when traffic into the capital is set to peak.The Seoul Metropolitan Government on Monday unveiled this and other special transportation measures for the Chuseok holiday which will begin this Saturday for a five-day run.On Chuseok and the day after, subway trains running on Lines one through nine, the Ui-Sinseol Line and the Sillim Line as well as intra-city buses that pass through the capital's three bus terminals and five train stations will operate through two a.m.Seoul Night Buses, more commonly known as “Owl Buses” which run on 14 routes between 11:40 p.m. to 6:00 a.m., will operate normally during the holidays.