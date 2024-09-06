Gov't to Conduct Labor Inspection on Series of Deaths of Coupang Workers

Photo : YONHAP News

The labor ministry is preparing to conduct a labor inspection on e-commerce firm Coupang in the wake of a series of deaths of the company's delivery drivers and logistics workers.Vice labor minister Kim Min-seok disclosed the plan before the National Assembly’s Environment and Labor Committee on Monday.Kim said the ministry is making preparations to carry out an inspection similar to a special labor inspection as it is fully aware of the problems concerning Coupang.He said a special labor inspection is launched when two workers die simultaneously or three or more die at work in a span of one year at the same work site.Kim’s remarks come after a series of deaths of Coupang workers, including a worker in their 40s who died while making late-night deliveries in Namyangju, Gyeonggi Province in May.A labor union comprising delivery drivers has claimed that the workers died from overwork and have called for a parliamentary hearing to uncover the truth.