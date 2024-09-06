US Downplays N. Korea’s New Mobile Missile Launcher

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. Department of Defense appeared to downplay Sunday’s news that North Korea has a new mobile missile launcher, saying it’s not unusual for Pyongyang to use media reports and imagery to send out a message to the world.Pentagon spokesperson Patrick Ryder delivered the remarks Monday during a press briefing when asked about the launcher.Ryder declined to comment on specific information regarding the North’s capabilities, but said the U.S. is working with regional allies and partners such as South Korea and Japan to preserve regional security and stability and deter a potential attack.The North’s state Korean Central News Agency released a photo on Sunday showing the country’s leader, Kim Jong-un, inspecting a new 12-axle transporter erector launcher during his visit to a defense enterprise.It was the first time Pyongyang had ever revealed a 12-axle transporter erector launcher, a sign that the North might be developing a new intercontinental ballistic missile.