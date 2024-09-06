Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

International

US Downplays N. Korea’s New Mobile Missile Launcher

Written: 2024-09-10 08:29:20Updated: 2024-09-10 14:32:28

US Downplays N. Korea’s New Mobile Missile Launcher

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. Department of Defense appeared to downplay Sunday’s news that North Korea has a new mobile missile launcher, saying it’s not unusual for Pyongyang to use media reports and imagery to send out a message to the world.

Pentagon spokesperson Patrick Ryder delivered the remarks Monday during a press briefing when asked about the launcher. 

Ryder declined to comment on specific information regarding the North’s capabilities, but said the U.S. is working with regional allies and partners such as South Korea and Japan to preserve regional security and stability and deter a potential attack. 

The North’s state Korean Central News Agency released a photo on Sunday showing the country’s leader, Kim Jong-un, inspecting a new 12-axle transporter erector launcher during his visit to a defense enterprise. 

It was the first time Pyongyang had ever revealed a 12-axle transporter erector launcher, a sign that the North might be developing a new intercontinental ballistic missile.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >