Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and Mongolia will hold their third round of negotiations toward a bilateral economic partnership agreement this week.According to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy on Tuesday, a South Korean delegation led by Director General for Free Trade Agreement Negotiations Ryu Peob-min will sit down for talks with Mongolian officials in Ulaanbaatar from Tuesday to Friday.The negotiations will center on 17 areas including commodities, services, investment and intellectual property.In this third round, the two sides hope to make progress on commodities, services and government procurement.They will also seek to strengthen bilateral cooperation on supply chains and climate change.