Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said the country intends to increase its nuclear weapons capabilities “exponentially.”According to the North’s official Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) on Tuesday, Kim made the announcement Monday in an address to senior party and government officials on the occasion of the 76th anniversary of the nation’s founding.Kim reportedly stressed that North Korea must be ready to use nuclear weapons at any given time in the interest of national security.Saying the North faces grave security threats from an expanding U.S.-led military bloc in the region, he emphasized the need for a strong military presence and a stronger nuclear arsenal.He also said North Korea is a responsible nuclear state and that its nuclear weapons protect the country and do not pose any threat to any other country.The North Korean leader vowed to continue to bolster the country’s military power, saying he will not set any limit on the goal.