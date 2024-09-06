Defense Minister Meets with Dutch, Singaporean Counterparts

Photo : YONHAP News

Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun met in Seoul on Monday with his counterparts from the Netherlands and Singapore.According to the defense ministry on Monday, Kim held talks with Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans, who visited South Korea to attend the 2024 Responsible AI in the Military Domain Summit, a security gathering on military artificial intelligence(AI).Mentioning that South Korea and the Netherlands are co-hosting the summit, Kim proposed cooperation between the two nations to ensure the appropriate use of AI technology to build the military’s capabilities.Kim also requested the European country's interest in South Korean weapons systems.The two sides resolved to step up cooperation on defense science and technology, as well as cooperation in the arms industry, and to swiftly establish director-level defense talks as discussed last year.In talks with Singaporean Defense Minister Ng Eng Hen, Kim reportedly thanked Singapore for supporting Seoul’s North Korea policy and requested Singapore’s interest in South Korean weapons systems.The ministry said South Korea and the city-state will operate a consultative body on a regular basis to advance bilateral defense cooperation.