Yoon Designates Two-Week Emergency Period to Ensure Health Care over Chuseok Holiday

Written: 2024-09-10 11:24:09Updated: 2024-09-10 13:22:11

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol said Tuesday that the government has designated a two-week emergency period starting Wednesday and ending September 25, and will do its best to ensure there are no disruptions in emergency health care services around the Chuseok holiday. 

Presiding over a Cabinet meeting Tuesday at the top office, the president said the government is doing its utmost to ensure the smooth delivery of care over the holiday and that more institutions had volunteered to remain open than in previous years. 

The president added that to repay them for their dedication, the National Health Insurance Service will significantly increase compensation for health care workers who work during the emergency period. 

Yoon said the government has temporarily granted specialists at regional emergency medical centers a three-point-five-fold increase in compensation for their services.

He vowed to prioritize the dispatch to emergency rooms of additional medical personnel, such as military and government doctors.
