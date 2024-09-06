Ruling Party Floor Leader: Too Late to Adjust Medical School Quota for 2025

Photo : YONHAP News

Ruling People Power Party floor leader Choo Kyung-ho said Tuesday that it’s too late to revisit plans to increase the medical school admissions quota for next year.Choo made the remarks in response to a reporter’s question after a meeting of the party’s floor leadership.He said it is effectively impossible now, since Monday was the day that universities began accepting applications for early admission for the 2025 academic year.Choo said any changes now would cause chaos for those preparing for this year’s college entrance exam.The floor leader also dismissed calls for President Yoon Suk Yeol to apologize for the crisis and dismiss the health minister and vice health minister, saying now is the time to discuss realistic medical reform measures through a consultative body involving the rival parties, the government and the medical community.Choo added that the ruling bloc is willing to renegotiate the quota increase for 2026 from scratch.The Korean Medical Association refuses to join a proposed consultative body unless the government scraps its plans to increase the medical school admissions quotas for both 2025 and 2026.