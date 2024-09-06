Special Traffic Measures in Place for Chuseok Holiday

Photo : YONHAP News

Special traffic response measures will be in place for six days starting Friday, to ensure public safety and minimize inconvenience when people visit their hometowns during the Chuseok holiday.The transport ministry said Tuesday that 76 breakdown lanes will be open to traffic on the nation’s expressways, while illuminated displays and mobile apps will provide real-time information on detours for over 200 heavily congested sections.All highway tolls will be waived between Sunday and next Wednesday, and rest stops will offer discounts for snacks and car wash services.Discounts of up to 40 percent will be available for KTX and SRT high-speed train tickets, and airports are set to waive parking fees for domestic travelers.Express buses, trains, planes and passenger ships will expand service between four-point-nine percent and 30-point-seven percent.The ministry forecasts that nearly 37 million people will travel between Friday and next Wednesday, for a daily average of six-point-16 million.