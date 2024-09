Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's ministry in charge of inter-Korean affairs said Monday’s speech by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, at a ceremony marking the country’s 76th anniversary, was a departure from convention.An official at Seoul's unification ministry said Tuesday that it was the first time Kim ever spoke at an event to commemorate the September 9 founding of North Korea.Kim’s intention may have been to push government officials to achieve results before the end of the year and pacify the public in the aftermath of recent flood damage, the official added.The official also said the North’s leader was probably attempting to dispel misgivings about Pyongyang's regional development policies.Until now, the official said, the North Korean leader has mostly spoken at ruling Workers' Party events or at the Supreme People's Assembly.