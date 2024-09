Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean military said it is seeking measures to prevent North Korea’s trash balloons from starting fires.At a press briefing Tuesday, the Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) said the risk stems from the exothermic timers that heat up the plastic bags attached to the balloons, causing the contents to spill onto the ground.JCS spokesperson Col. Lee Chang-hyun said they have yet to verify if the devices are flammable or if there are explosives involved.The defense ministry said the military is coordinating measures with the police to minimize related damage and to put forth preventive steps.On Monday, fire authorities investigating a recent fire at a factory in Gimpo, Gyeonggi Province, found objects assumed to be devices attached to a balloon floated by the North and debris on the roof of the building.