Gov't to Inject 5 Tln Won until 2030 to Enhance Medical Education, Training

The government plans to inject five trillion won, or around three-point-seven billion U.S. dollars, from state coffers until 2030 to improve the medical education and training environment in line with the med school admissions quota hike.In a plan announced by the ministries of education and health on Tuesday, the government has set aside some one-point-16 trillion won in next year's budget as investment toward improved education and training.Full-time faculty at national university medical schools will expand by one-thousand over the next three years, while tools and materials used in experiments and practical training will be provided in phases.School facilities will be remodeled to accommodate an expected increase in students next year under the quota hike, and financial support will be offered for schools to enforce curriculum reforms to foster an outstanding workforce.National university hospitals will receive investments next year aimed at expanding their education and research infrastructure, as well as research capability in regional and essential medicine.