Photo : YONHAP News

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism says it has uncovered evidence of financial misconduct at the Badminton Korea Association(BKA).During a briefing on an ongoing investigation Tuesday, the ministry said it suspects the head of the association and another top official improperly distributed 150 million won, or over 111-thousand U.S. dollars, worth of sponsored goods.The ministry also says that between 2022 and 2024 the BKA purchased goods worth two-point-six billion won, or over one-point-nine million U.S. dollars, through private contracts with sponsors in violation of a rule that limits the amount to 20 million won.Lee Jung-woo, director general of the ministry's sports bureau, said based on the evidence so far, the chairman could face charges of embezzlement and breach of trust.He also says the ministry believes some of the association's executives received inappropriate bonuses, adding that the investigation continues.