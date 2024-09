Photo : KBS News

Former national football team member Son Jun-ho has been permanently banned by the Chinese Football Association(CFA).The CFA on Tuesday announced the disciplinary action against Son, accusing the football player of engaging in match-fixing and bribery.With the latest decision, Son is permanently banned from playing in China.Son played for Shandong Taishan in the Chinese Super League and was detained in May 2023 during the government's crackdown on corruption in sports.The midfielder, who now plays for Suwon FC in K-League 1 was never officially charged but was detained for nearly a year in China, before his return to South Korea.