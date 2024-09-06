Data: Nearly 7 Out of 10 Young People Unmarried in 2022

Nearly seven out of ten young people in South Korea between the ages of 25 and 39 were unmarried in 2022.
According to Statistics Korea on Tuesday, out of nine-point-77 million people in the age group, six-point-48 million, or 66-point-three percent did not have a spouse. The percentage of those with a spouse has been gradually falling from 38-point-five percent in 2020 to 33-point-seven percent in 2022.
Forty-point-four percent of women were married, while the ratio among men stood at 27-point-five percent.
The percentage of those with a spouse, which was only seven-point-nine percent among people in their late 20s, jumped to 34-point-two percent among those in their early 30s, and 60-point-three percent in their late 30s.
While the ratio of married people in Seoul and the surrounding region was 31-point-seven percent, the percentage rose to 36-point-one percent outside the capital area. Only 25 percent in the age group were married in Seoul.