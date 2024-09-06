Sept. Heat Wave Warning Issued for Seoul For 1st Time Ever

Photo : KBS News

A heat wave warning was issued for Seoul in September for the first time ever on Tuesday.The Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA) issued the warning for the capital as of 4 p.m. Tuesday after the perceived temperature topped 35 degrees Celsius, raising the heat wave watch that was issued earlier on Sunday.Tuesday marked the first time for such a warning to be issued for Seoul in the month of September since the nation introduced its advisory system for heat waves in 2008.Currently, a heat wave advisory is in place for 91 percent of the one-hundred-83 zones across the nation where weather advisories are issued.Of the 97 locations where the KMA observes the climate, 52 saw record afternoon highs for September on Tuesday, including Jeongseon County in Gangwon Province which reached up to 37-point-one degrees Celsius.The weather agency forecast that the nation will continue to experience scorching weather until Wednesday afternoon before the mercury drops from later that evening.