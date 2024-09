Photo : KBS News

Amid growing concerns over the operation of emergency rooms during the Chuseok holidays, the government will provide financial support to hospitals in a bid to secure sufficient workforce for emergency rooms.The health ministry announced on Tuesday that it will promptly provide such assistance to hire one-hundred-60 doctors and two-hundred-40 nurses.Roughly three-point-seven billion won, or some two-point-75 million U.S. dollars, is expected to be injected per month for such efforts.The health ministry plans to swiftly execute such spending once the necessary workforce is secured.Priority will be placed on hospitals that treat serious, emergency cases or are seeing disruptions in operations due to resignation of doctors.