Photo : YONHAP News

Two South Koreans who were climbing Mont Blanc in France remain missing for the fourth day on Tuesday.The South Korean Embassy in France said it had received a report last Saturday of the two missing people, including a man in his 50s and a woman in her 40s.The two were among the four members of an alpine club that had climbed Mont Blanc last Saturday. The other two members were rescued by helicopter on Sunday after failing to descend the mountain due to inclement weather conditions.Standing four-thousand-807 meters tall, Mont Blanc is the highest mountain in the Alps and in western Europe.Local rescue workers suspended search and rescue efforts for the two missing Koreans on Sunday morning due to severe weather conditions.They plan to resume search efforts on Tuesday once the weather lets up.