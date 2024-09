Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea defeated Oman three to one, achieving its first win in the current World Cup qualifying campaign.The South Korean national soccer team, led by head coach Hong Myung-bo, played Oman on Tuesday at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex in Muscat in the second Group B match in the third round of the Asian qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.Hwang Hee-chan scored an opener in the tenth minute, but the team allowed an equalizer in stoppage time for the first half.Captain Son Heung-min netted a goal in the second half, putting the team in front again. Son also set up Joo Min-kyu’s goal in stoppage time, cementing the victory and securing three points.This was the first win for head coach Hong since he took the helm of the national soccer team.Underdog Palestine held the team to a scoreless draw in its first Group B match last week.