Economy

123,000 Jobs Added in August

Written: 2024-09-11 08:50:45Updated: 2024-09-11 15:52:10

Photo : YONHAP News

The nation added more than 120-thousand jobs in August, with job growth staying above 100-thousand for the second consecutive month. 

According to Statistics Korea on Wednesday, the number of employed people stood at 28-point-eight million last month, up 123-thousand from the same month last year.

The number of additions dipped below the 100-thousand mark in May and June, but rebounded in July and August, though these figures still fall far short of the 300-thousand-plus jobs added in the early months of the year.
 
The number of jobs in the construction industry declined by 84-thousand year over year in August, marking the largest drop since a change in industrial classification in 2013. 
 
The employment rate for those aged 15 and older rose by zero-point-one percentage point from a year earlier to 63-point-two percent last month, the largest figure on record for August since the nation started compiling monthly data in July 1982.

The number of unemployed people decreased by nine-thousand year over year to 564-thousand in August.

Meanwhile, among the economically inactive population, the number of people who weren't employed or looking for work hit a record high for the month of August, reaching two-point-six million.
