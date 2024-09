Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and Poland held a joint economic committee meeting Tuesday to discuss cooperation in the defense industry.According to Seoul’s foreign ministry on Wednesday, Kim Hee-sang, deputy foreign minister for economic affairs, proposed that the two nations deepen cooperation in the battery and defense industries and enhance cooperation on energy, infrastructure and reconstruction projects for war-torn Ukraine.In the meeting in Warsaw, Kim asked Poland to sign a contract to purchase additional South Korean K2 tanks and also discussed bilateral cooperation on submarine projects.Jacek Tomczak, Poland’s deputy minister of economic development and technology, reportedly said he hopes the two nations will continue to enhance high-level exchanges, including the work of the joint economic committee.The two sides also agreed to cooperate on the hydrogen economy and in other high-tech areas.