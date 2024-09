Photo : YONHAP News

A senior U.S. official said the United States will give South Korean companies “lead time” as Washington pursues regulations on imports of so-called connected vehicles featuring Chinese technology.Under Secretary of Commerce for Industry and Security Alan Estevez made the remarks Tuesday during an economic security forum in Washington, saying the U.S. has security concerns about vehicles with certain components and software designed in China or Russia.Connected vehicles, also known as "smart cars," have onboard integrated network hardware that allows internet access, enabling them to share data with devices both inside and outside the vehicle.Estevez said the U.S. has been talking to South Korean companies about the planned restrictions and that companies will have time to adjust their supply chains, should they acquire technology that is subject to U.S. controls.