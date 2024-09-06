Menu Content

Global Summit Ends with Adoption of Guidelines for Military Use of AI

Written: 2024-09-11 10:47:03Updated: 2024-09-11 13:44:03

Photo : YONHAP News

A global security summit closed Tuesday in South Korea after announcing guidelines for the responsible use of artificial intelligence(AI) in the military.

The two-day summit on Responsible AI in the Military Domain, which drew some two thousand participants from 96 countries, concluded with the adoption of a "Blueprint for Action."

About 60 countries, including the United States, endorsed what participants presented as a "call to action" carrying no legal weight.

The document emphasized that it is crucial to maintain human control over all actions critical to informing and executing sovereign decisions concerning the use of nuclear weapons, without impairing the ultimate goal of a world free of nuclear weapons. 

The participants also highlighted the need to prevent AI technology from contributing to the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction by state and non-state actors, including terrorist groups.

China and Israel sent delegations to the summit, but did not endorse the document. 

The Seoul summit, co-hosted by the Netherlands, Singapore, Kenya and Britain, is the second of its kind, following one in Amsterdam last year.
