Photo : KBS News

Two South Koreans who were climbing Mont Blanc in France were found dead Tuesday, three days after they went missing in bad weather.According to the South Korean Embassy in Paris, French rescue officials found the bodies of the two South Korean climbers at an altitude of 47-hundred meters, about 100 meters from the Alps’ highest peak, at 1:15 p.m. Tuesday.The embassy received a report Saturday about the two missing climbers, a man in his 50s and a woman in her 40s.They were part of a four-member alpine club that climbed Mont Blanc on Saturday.The other two club members were rescued by helicopter on Sunday after failing to descend the mountain due to inclement weather conditions.According to the local media, two Italians who went missing with the ill-fated South Korean climbers were also found dead.