Science

Jeju City Breaks Record with 65 Tropical Nights

Written: 2024-09-11 13:09:56Updated: 2024-09-11 15:03:40

Photo : KBS News

Jeju City experienced its 65th tropical night of the season Wednesday, setting a fresh record in an unusually hot September for the southern resort island.

According to the regional office of the Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA) on Wednesday, lows for the previous night recorded 27-point-three degrees Celsius in Jeju City on the northern part of the island and 27-point-seven degrees in Seongsan on the east coast.

The low for Seogwipo, which sits along the southern coast, marked 26-point-seven degrees Celsius, and Gosan in the west posted a low of 25-point-three degrees.

A tropical night occurs when temperatures remain above 25 degrees Celsius between 6 p.m. and 9 a.m.

Jeju City has greatly surpassed its previous record of 56, set in 2022.  

Other locations on the island have also broken records, with 58 tropical nights in Seogwipo, 50 in Seongsan and 44 in Gosan.

The previous records were 57 days for Seogwipo in 2013, 35 for Seongsan in 2010 and 2023, and 40 for Gosan in 2018.
