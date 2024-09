Photo : YONHAP News

The Old Korean Legation, a building in Washington that nurtured the Korea-U.S. friendship during the Korean Empire in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, has been listed on the U.S. National Register of Historic Places.The Korea Heritage Service and the Overseas Korean Cultural Heritage Foundation made the announcement Wednesday after confirming the information with the U.S. National Park Service on Monday local time.The inclusion of the building, built in 1877, signifies the U.S. government’s recognition of its value as a historic site worthy of preservation.The District of Columbia’s government recommended adding the Old Korean Legation building to the list, citing its relevance both to American history and Korea's efforts to establish a modern state.Seoul's heritage agency noted that it is the first South Korea-owned building in the U.S. to appear on the U.S. National Register of Historic Places.