U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic presidential nominee, slammed her Republican rival, former President Donald Trump, over his cozy relationships with dictators like North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.During their first televised presidential debate in Philadelphia on Tuesday, Harris said it is well known that Trump "exchanged love letters" with Kim, and that he admires dictators and wants to be one himself.Harris said dictators are rooting for Trump to be president because it is clear that they can manipulate him with flattery and favors.The vice president said world leaders are "laughing at Donald Trump" and military leaders think he is a "disgrace," while calling the former president weak and wrong on national security and foreign policy.Trump, in response, quoted Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán as saying Trump should be reelected president because Russia, China and North Korea are "afraid of him."