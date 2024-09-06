Opposition Bloc Unilaterally Passes Bills on Special Probes into First Lady, Marine Death

Photo : YONHAP News

An opposition bloc led by the Democratic Party(DP) unilaterally passed through the Legislation and Judiciary Committee a bill on special probes into allegations surrounding first lady Kim Keon-hee and another on last year's Marine death report.The ruling People Power Party(PPP) walked out in protest just before the committee's plenary vote, after the rival parties failed to narrow differences over authority to recommend special prosecutors and subjects to the investigations.While the bills can be put to a parliamentary plenary vote as early as on Thursday, actual voting could be delayed amid a tepid response from National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik, who holds the power to lay the bills.The special probe bill regarding the first lady, once vetoed by President Yoon Suk Yeol in the 21st National Assembly, includes allegations of stock manipulation, interference in personnel appointments and election nominations, as well as acceptance of a luxury bag from a Korean American pastor.The special bill on a controversial report into the Marine death, which is being tabled by the opposition for the fourth time following presidential vetoes, stipulates special prosecutor recommendations by the Supreme Court chief justice, before shortlisting by the opposition.