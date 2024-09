Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea, China and Japan have agreed to increase the number of tourists visiting each other’s countries to 40 million by 2030.The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism announced Tuesday that the three countries had set the target during a trilateral meeting in Kobe, Japan, where they issued a joint declaration on people-to-people exchanges.Culture minister Yu In-chon met with his Chinese and Japanese counterparts, Zhang Zheng and Tetsuo Saito, at the 10th trilateral meeting of ministers responsible for tourism.During the meeting, the first in five years, the three ministers also discussed the importance of sustainable tourism, how to boost tourism exchanges post-COVID-19, and how to revitalize regional tourism.Currently, about 30 million tourists travel between South Korea, China and Japan.