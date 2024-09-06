1st Harris-Trump Televised Pres. Debate Held, Nominees Clash over Economy, Foreign Affairs, Other Policies

Photo : KBS News

U.S. Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris and Republican nominee Donald Trump met face-to-face in their first televised debate on Tuesday and clashed over policies concerning the economy, foreign affairs, abortion, immigration and energy.The first question raised during the debate in Philadelphia that lasted well over 100 minutes was on the economy and inflation, to which Vice President Harris said Trump's tariff pledge, which she called the "Trump sales tax," would lead to a 20-percent tax on everyday goods.The former president, in response, said during his first term at the White House, he had imposed tariffs on other countries, yet there was no inflation, but that America has seen probably the worst inflation in history under the current Joe Biden administration.On the ongoing war in the Middle East, Harris pledged to continue to seek a ceasefire deal and to chart a course for a two-state solution, to which Trump claimed that his opponent hates Israel and that if she were to be elected, Israel would cease to exist within two years.While Trump said he thinks it is in the best U.S. interest to get the war in Ukraine finished through a deal, Harris said if Trump were the current president, Russian President Vladimir Putin would be sitting in Kyiv right now.