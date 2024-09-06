Yoon Vows to Establish S. Korea as Leader in Cybersecurity Training

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has vowed to establish South Korea as a leader in cybersecurity training for the Indo-Pacific region.Speaking Wednesday at Cyber Summit Korea 2024 at the COEX Convention & Exhibition Center in southern Seoul, Yoon said South Korea is a cybersecurity powerhouse that has continually developed its defense capabilities and security systems in response to cyber attacks from hostile forces, including North Korea.The president said hackers and cybercrime organizations in totalitarian states like North Korea are using advanced technologies to carry out more sophisticated attacks, adding that such acts pose a significant threat to national security and public safety.Advocating an approach based on international solidarity, Yoon said South Korea will share its capabilities and experiences with the world to actively safeguard human prosperity.The National Intelligence Service and the National Security Research Institute co-hosted the event.