Prime Minister Han Duck-soo stressed the need for caution amid some calls within the opposition to designate Dokdo Day, October 25, as a national memorial day.At an interpellation session on foreign affairs, unification and security on Tuesday, Han said the easternmost rocky islets are under South Korea's effective control, and displaying the islets as a subject of territorial dispute would be an inferior foreign policy.The prime minister said all those holding a reasonable and diplomatic philosophy would agree, adding those who disagree are unreasonable.Earlier, main opposition Democratic Party(DP) Rep. Kim Jun-hyuk said he plans to table a revision bill on the Dokdo Day designation.On defector groups' dissemination of anti-Pyongyang propaganda leaflets across the border, Han said the issue should be handled with consideration for the Constitutional Court's decision on the guarantee of freedom of expression.