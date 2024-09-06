Menu Content

Domestic

Decision on First Lady's Luxury Bag Case to be Finalized After Chief Prosecutor's Term Ends

Written: 2024-09-11 17:03:19Updated: 2024-09-11 19:00:09

Decision on First Lady's Luxury Bag Case to be Finalized After Chief Prosecutor's Term Ends

Photo : YONHAP News

The prosecution decided to make a final decision on allegations that first lady Kim Keon-hee illegally accepted a luxury bag after an independent panel reviews the prosecution's investigation of the Korean-American pastor who gifted the bag.

The Seoul Central District Prosecutor's Office announced on Wednesday that as procedures are moving forward for the panel to review pastor Choi Jae-young's suspected violation of the Anti-Corruption Act, trespassing, obstruction of official duties, and defamation, it plans to announce the final decision on the first lady after the examination.

As Prosecutor General Lee One-seok's term ends on Sunday, the possibility of the case being finalized during his tenure is near impossible.

The schedule for the review panel, comprising outside experts, has not been finalized yet.

Considering it usually takes more than a week to select panel members and arrange the schedule, it's highly likely that the investigation review committee is expected to convene for deliberation after the Chuseok holiday.
