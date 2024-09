Photo : YONHAP News

With around 520-thousand students applying to take Suneung or Korea's College Scholastic Ability Test(CSAT) in November, the number of repeat test takers reached its highest level in 21 years.According to the Korea Institute for Curriculum and Evaluation(KICE) on Wednesday, 522-thousand-670 students will be taking the test this year, up 18-thousand-82 from last year.Among the applicants, 340-thousand-777 are high school students, 161-thousand-784 are high school graduates, while 20-thousand-hundred-and-nine are other types of applicants.