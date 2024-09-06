Rival Camps Clash over Universal Payouts at Inquiries on Gov't Officials

Photo : YONHAP News

Rival camps clashed over a universal payout of 250-thousand won on Wednesday on the third day of inquiries on government officials.The main opposition Democratic Party(DP) called for the swift execution of such payouts, which amount to around 180 U.S. dollars, to boost domestic demand, stressing that the effort is a financial policy instead of a welfare policy .The ruling People Power Party(PPP) expressed skepticism over the payouts having the effect of supporting people’s livelihood.Also on Wednesday, the DP said the government should assume responsibility over TMON and WeMakePrice’s payment delay crisis as it claimed that consumers and vendors suffered significant damages due to the government’s concerns over TMON facing insolvency.On PPP Rep. Koh Dong-jin stressing the need for direct subsidies for semiconductor industries, finance minister Choi Sang-mok issued a cautious stance, saying such support is also needed for research and development.