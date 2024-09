Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) says North Korea launched multiple short-range ballistic missiles toward the East Sea on Thursday morning.The JCS said Thursday that the South Korean military detected multiple short-range ballistic missiles fired from the Pyongyang area around 7:10 a.m. and is analyzing the details.The launch comes after the North sent trash-laden balloons across the border into South Korea for five straight days last week.Previously, on July 1, the North launched two ballistic missiles in a northeasterly direction from the Jangyon area in South Hwanghae Province.The JCS said the South Korean military has strengthened its monitoring and vigilance against additional launches and is sharing information with the United States and Japan, while maintaining a full readiness posture.