Photo : YONHAP News

People will have to pay 30 to 50 percent more if they use pharmacies or hospitals during the Chuseok holiday.According to the health and welfare ministry on Thursday, health care institutions can impose surcharges throughout the five-day holiday weekend, which begins Saturday and ends Wednesday.The ministry’s regulations already allow hospitals, clinics, pharmacies, dental clinics and Korean traditional medicine clinics to charge higher fees at night, on weekends and on holidays.This ensures that health care workers are compensated appropriately for working outside normal business hours.Normally, hospitals and clinics can charge patients an additional 30 to 50 percent for medical services on Sundays and public holidays, as well as Saturday afternoons and weekdays from 6 p.m. to 9 a.m.Pharmacies can also charge an additional 30 percent for prescriptions during these times.