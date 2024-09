Photo : YONHAP News

Japan’s defense ministry said it suspects that a ballistic missile launched by North Korea on Thursday fell into waters outside Japan’s exclusive economic zone.Quoting Japanese defense officials, Japanese media organizations NHK and Kyodo News said Thursday that the North fired what appears to be a ballistic missile and that it is believed to have fallen outside the zone.The Japanese defense ministry is reportedly gathering information and monitoring the situation.The Japan Coast Guard advised ships at sea to pay attention to information about the situation.South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff also said the North launched ballistic missiles toward the East Sea.